Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.49) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Ascential alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ascential

Ascential Stock Down 0.8 %

About Ascential

Ascential stock opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.67) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a market cap of £970.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,284.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.49).

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.