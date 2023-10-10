Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,735 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 2.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.51% of Clean Harbors worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 90.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after buying an additional 259,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.35. 19,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

