Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.