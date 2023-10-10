CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 901.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CME Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,922,000 after purchasing an additional 205,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.09.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $215.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

