Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $7.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 47.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 470,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 150,532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 13.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 84.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

