Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,000 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,374. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.