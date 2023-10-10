Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 833,489 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,665,000,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 4,727,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

