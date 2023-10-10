Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 851,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,230. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

