Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,749 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.