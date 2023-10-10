Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.16.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 662,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,165. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

