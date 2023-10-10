Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,657,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20,429.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 67,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

