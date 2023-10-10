Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 48,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 55,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,387. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

