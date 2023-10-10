Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

