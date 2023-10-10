Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

