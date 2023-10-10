Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.37. 586,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,864. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

