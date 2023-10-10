Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 61,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

