Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 406,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,375 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 529.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

