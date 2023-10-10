Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. 567,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

