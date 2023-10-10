Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.