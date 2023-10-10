Comparing Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for P3 Health Partners and Accelera Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.55, meaning that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Accelera Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.52 -$270.13 million ($2,260.81) 0.00 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Accelera Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.