Comparing Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $1.03 billion 0.84 -$34.97 million ($0.61) -10.07 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 149.61 $243.63 million $4.36 7.47

Profitability

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -7.74% -2.41% -0.86% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 4 5 0 2.27 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus price target of $8.77, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out -82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hudson Pacific Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

