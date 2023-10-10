Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

DIS opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

