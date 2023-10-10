Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0051

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $34.72 million and approximately $182,420.82 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars.

