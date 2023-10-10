Continuum Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,016.09 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 93.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $68,016.09 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

