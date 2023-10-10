Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) and Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Voice Assist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.70 million 13.07 -$32.66 million ($1.64) -2.13 Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -0.11

Profitability

Voice Assist has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voice Assist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Voice Assist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -637.97% -163.55% -124.25% Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Voice Assist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Voice Assist beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Voice Assist

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

