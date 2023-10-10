Contrasting Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Free Report) and Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Eastgate Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -107.81% -65.57% Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Eastgate Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $30.00 million 2.17 -$63.59 million ($1.53) -0.70 Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -0.01

This table compares Surface Oncology and Eastgate Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eastgate Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgate Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology and Eastgate Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 3 0 0 2.00 Eastgate Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Eastgate Biotech.

Summary

Eastgate Biotech beats Surface Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 which is in phase II clinical trial targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited and Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As of September 8, 2023, Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

About Eastgate Biotech

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing natural products and dietary supplements, including E-drops Nano and PURALEN that are self-nanoemulsifying compositions containing natural essential oils for oral administration; Glucora, a soft gelatin capsule with Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; URBAN POWER, a soft gelatin capsule with Ursolic acid and Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; Vitamin D3 nanoemulsion, a nanoemulsion with cholecalciferol; and Cleanezze, a hand sanitizer containing oil. Eastgate Biotech Corp. has collaboration with Biotech Corp. to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as Eastgate Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Eastgate Biotech Corp. in December 2014. Eastgate Biotech Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

