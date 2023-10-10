Contrasting Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.49 $631.51 million $50.40 1.01 SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.40 $1.11 billion $8.83 4.49

This table compares Vital Energy and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 57.79% 24.29% 9.76% SM Energy 41.36% 22.48% 12.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 SM Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36

Vital Energy presently has a consensus target price of $78.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.07%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $41.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Summary

SM Energy beats Vital Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

