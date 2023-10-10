Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 622,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BOX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $991,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

