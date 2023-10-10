Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $313,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $364.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.50 and its 200 day moving average is $298.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $365.58.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

