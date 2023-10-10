Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 575.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

