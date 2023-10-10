Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $380,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $326.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.70 and a 52 week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

