Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

