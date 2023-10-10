Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

