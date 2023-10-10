Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,820 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.9 %

NTNX opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.99.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,610,242.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

