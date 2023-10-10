Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 319,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

