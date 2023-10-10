Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 709 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $355.20 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.29 and its 200 day moving average is $342.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

