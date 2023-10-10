Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Copart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPRT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Copart has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.