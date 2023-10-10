Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 624,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,580. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

