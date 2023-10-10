Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 7.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $476,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.78. 137,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,781. The firm has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

