Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 274.7% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $561.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average of $528.85.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

