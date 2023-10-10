CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
CPSH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.