Critical Analysis: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Fire Group and Fidelis Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fidelis Insurance 0 3 5 0 2.63

United Fire Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.31, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.2% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Fire Group and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -5.58% -8.70% -2.15% Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Fidelis Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $980.29 million 0.50 $15.03 million ($2.32) -8.30 Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats United Fire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

