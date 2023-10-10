Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 31st

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

CHBH remained flat at $46.32 during trading on Tuesday. 327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.