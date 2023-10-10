Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 31st

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
CHBH remained flat at $46.32 during trading on Tuesday. 327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
