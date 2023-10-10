Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,519 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,081,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

