Decentraland 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.51 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $528.47 million and $24.51 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

