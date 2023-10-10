DeepOnion Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00149809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.