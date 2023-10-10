Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.27) to GBX 113 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, August 11th.

DROOF stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

