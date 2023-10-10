Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Holdings Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Denny’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 210,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

