Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 812,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 417,215 shares.The stock last traded at $40.38 and had previously closed at $40.42.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

