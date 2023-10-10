Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.85% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,114. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

